Diwali 2023: Follow these Ayurvedic tips to detoxify your body

Diwali will be celebrated on November 12 this year. Usually people willeat a lot of sweets and treats o during Diwali celebrations. So it is important to detox your system. This will prevent digestive problems and a rise in blood sugar levels and blood pressure.

Following some simple Ayurvedic tips will improve immunity and digestion. Here are they:

Amla: Amla helps detox your body ahead of Diwali. Eating amlas in the morning can help you clean your bowels easily. Amlas are rich in Vitamin C. You can just take fresh amlas or can crush them to make a chutney and consume it with honey or just as is.

Stay hydrated all day long with hot water: The best way to flush out salt and sugar from your system is to drink a lot of water. For example, if you had a heavy dinner the other night, make sure you eat a very light breakfast the next day and drink hot water throughout the day,

Also Read: Everything you need to know about ‘wet dreams’

Lemon honey water detox: Mix cinnamon, lemon, and honey together. . This concoction can be consumed throughout the day and will keep you hydrated.