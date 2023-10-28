Diwali 2023: Know importance, significance and history of Diwali

Mumbai: Diwali is the most important festival in India. According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali falls on the 15th day in the month of Kartik. This year Diwali is taking place on November 12, 2023.

Diwali lasts for 5 days. It starts from the day of Dhanteras. Dhanteras is also called Dhan Trayodashi is on November 10. Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali) is on November 11, Diwali on the third day, Govardhan Puja on November 14 (the fourth day), and it concludes with the festival of Bhai Dooj on November 15 .

Every year, Diwali is celebrated on Kartik Amavasya. This year, Kartik Amavasya’s date is from 02:44 pm on November 12 to 02:56 pm on November 13. Lakshmi Puja will be performed during Pradosh Kaal on November 12, the day of Diwali.

Also Read: Asian Championships: India’s Arjun Babuta and Tilottama Sen win silver, secure Olympic quota

There are several legends and myths are associated with Diwali. Some believe that Diwali is the celebration which marks Goddess Lakshmi’s wedding with Lord Vishnu. Some others believe it to be a celebration of Lakshmi’s birth, as it is believed that she was born on the new Moon day of Kartik.

In Bengal, during Diwali Goddess Kali is worshipped, who is the Goddess of strength. In certain homes Ganesha is worshipped too, since he is a symbol of auspiciousness.

For some people, Diwali symbolizes the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after being exiled for 14 years. When he returned, Lord Ram was welcomed home with diyas which were lighted throughout the kingdom.