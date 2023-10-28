Diwali 2023: Know the religious significance behind Dev Diwali

Mumbai: This year, Dev Diwali or Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on 26th November. It is believed to be the Diwali celebrated by the Gods after Lord Shiva killed a trio of Asura brothers collectively known as Tripurasura. The festival also marks the birth anniversary of Lord Kartik, son of Shiva.

Dev Diwali is a Kartik Poornima festival celebrated in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. This festival falls on Kartik month’s full moon according to the Hindu calendar. Dev Diwali festivities begin on the day of Ekadashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha and end on the fifth day. As per the pachang, the Pradosh Kal Dev Diwali Mahurat is from 5:09 pm to 7:47 pm on 26th November 2023.

On this day, devotees take a dip in River Ganga and then light oil lamps at the ghats and their homes during dusk. Thus, they pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.