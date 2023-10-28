Diwali 2023: Puja timings and all you need to know about ‘festival of lights’

Mumbai: Hindus across the globe celebrate Diwali. Diwali, also known as Deepavali is the festival of lights. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12, 2023.

As per Hindu mythology, the festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness. People decorate their homes, light diyas, exchange gifts, and worship deities such as Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher sharply

Diwali lasts for 5 days. It starts from the day of Dhanteras. Dhanteras is also called Dhan Trayodashi is on November 10. Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali) is on November 11, Diwali on the third day, Govardhan Puja on November 14 (the fourth day), and it concludes with the festival of Bhai Dooj on November 15 .

Every year, Diwali is celebrated on Kartik Amavasya. This year, Kartik Amavasya’s date is from 02:44 pm on November 12 to 02:56 pm on November 13. Lakshmi Puja will be performed during Pradosh Kaal on November 12, the day of Diwali.

As per Hindu mythology, on this day, Lord Shri Ram returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after completing a fourteen-year exile. The residents of Ayodhya celebrated Lord Shri Ram’s return by illuminating lamps and decorating their homes to express their happiness. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi descends to Earth to bless her devotees.

Diwali 2023 Puja Muhurat and Timings:

Deepavali Lagna Puja on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Vrishabha Lagna Muhurat (evening) – 05:39 PM to 07:35 PM

Duration – 01 Hour 56 Mins

Simha Lagna Muhurat (midnight) – 12:10 AM to 02:27 AM, Nov 13

Duration – 02 Hours 17 Mins

Amavasya Tithi Begins – 02:44 PM on Nov 12, 2023

Amavasya Tithi Ends – 02:56 PM on Nov 13, 2023 (Source: Drikpanchang.com)