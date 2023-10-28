Health Minister Orders Probe After Conductor Expels 6th Grader from Private Bus in Thrissur

Health Minister Veena George has taken action in response to a distressing incident involving a schoolgirl’s eviction from a private bus in Thiruvilwamala. The Minister has directed the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. If the allegations are substantiated in their investigation, necessary legal actions will be taken.

The incident unfolded when a sixth-grade student was on her way home from school. According to the girl, she was forced to leave the bus two kilometers before her intended destination because she couldn’t produce the Rs 5 fare demanded by the conductor. Notably, the government-prescribed concession fare for students traveling to Kattukkulkam was only Rs 2.

The girl recounted her experience, saying, “The conductor evicted me from the bus at Pattiparambu. I tried to contact my father by borrowing a mobile phone from a person at the bus stop, but he didn’t answer my call. Later, another person gave me Rs 5, and I managed to get home by boarding another bus.” Her father has subsequently filed a police complaint against the bus workers regarding this incident.