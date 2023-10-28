India accelerating development of Border Drone Defense System to Prevent attacks similar to Hamas

India is intensifying its drone surveillance system in border regions to guard against attacks similar to those witnessed on Israeli soil on October 7, particularly the Hamas-led assaults. India has faced its own challenges with surprise attacks by groups based in neighboring countries and aims to learn from the Israel-Hamas conflict, ensuring it is well-prepared in the event of a comparable situation at its own borders.

According to a Bloomberg report, Indian defense officials held discussions with six drone surveillance and reconnaissance vendors over the past week, and an order for these systems is expected to be placed soon. There’s a sense of urgency in India’s actions, with plans to have the drone defense system operational as early as May. Furthermore, ongoing border tensions with China in the Himalayas and Pakistan underline the need for a robust border drone defense infrastructure.

It’s worth noting that this system will not only be used to address security challenges but also to combat the issue of drug smuggling. Pakistan-based groups are suspected of using drones to transport drugs across the border. The implementation of the drone defense system is expected to take around 18 months to cover the entire stretch of India’s borders, incurring an annual cost of $500 million.