Kerala Blasters’ Quick Freekick Secures Win in ISL Return

In a twist of fate, Ivan Vukomanovic, who once protested a ‘quick freekick’ goal leading to a seven-month absence, made his return to the Kerala Blasters’ dugout. Serving a 10-game ban imposed by the AIFF disciplinary committee, he witnessed another pivotal ‘quick freekick’ goal in the 66th minute by Dimitrios Diamantakos, which turned the tide in their Indian Super League match against Odisha FC.

Vukomanovic’s return was marked by Captain Adrian Luna’s 84th-minute winning goal, much like the controversial goal that prompted his walkout earlier in the ISL season. Luna, who had been shocked by Sunil Chhetri’s contentious freekick goal last season, was the one to take the quick freekick this time, leading to the equalizer.

Though Odisha players protested the quickness of the freekick, the referee deemed it legitimate, and the game continued. Despite Odisha’s early lead with a 15th-minute goal by Diego Mauricio and a missed penalty, Kerala Blasters dominated most of the match, with goalkeeper Sachin Suresh making crucial saves.

Rahul KP’s missed opportunity and the introduction of Diamantakos were game-changers. Vukomanovic’s return added drama to the evening, and he received a warm welcome from the Blasters’ faithful, who had eagerly awaited his comeback. In the end, Vukomanovic left the field amid thunderous cheers, marking a memorable return to the Kerala Blasters’ dugout.