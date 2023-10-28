Kozhikode Man Arrested in Brutal Assault on Wife

Mukkom police in Kozhikode have taken a significant step by apprehending Shahul Jawad, an NRI on leave for the past month and a half, for the brutal assault on his wife, Fasna Sherin. The incident occurred on October 24, but it wasn’t until October 26 that the police registered the case following Fasna’s complaint. According to Fasna’s statement, both her husband and mother-in-law, Fathima, viciously attacked her, using an iron pipe and a wooden block, resulting in severe injuries to her head and face.

This isn’t the first time that Jawad and his mother have faced allegations of domestic violence. On October 12, Mukkom police initiated a case against them, but Jawad was subsequently released on bail. Surprisingly, despite her prior complaint to the police, Fasna and her children continued to reside with her husband and his family.

The situation escalated as Fathima, Jawad’s mother, allegedly denied food and access to essential facilities to Fasna and her children for the past six months. Fasna claimed that her mother-in-law locked everything in the storeroom, preventing her from accessing it. Fasna, in response, recorded this incident on her mobile phone, which further fueled the conflict. Subsequently, Jawad and his mother physically attacked her.

After the assault, Fasna reached out to the Mukkom police, who initially advised her to seek medical attention. However, she arrived at the police station with a bleeding head, prompting swift action from the officers on duty. They assured her of strict action against the accused and summoned her on October 26 to record her statement against her husband and mother-in-law. This led to the arrest of Jawad.

Jawad is set to appear before the first-class judicial magistrate at Thamarassery court, as confirmed by Mukkom police, who have registered a case against him for domestic violence and physical assault on his wife. Nevertheless, Fasna alleges that the police only levied minor charges against the accused, despite his attempt to take her life.