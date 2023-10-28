Nokia launches new feature phone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Nokia launched new feature phone named ‘ Nokia 105 Classic ‘ in India. The Nokia 105 Classic is available in India at Rs. 999. The phone is up for sale from October 26 in four variants with single-SIM and dual-SIM options, with and without chargers, respectively. It is offered in Blue and Charcoal colours.

HMD Global is yet to release a detailed specification sheet for the Nokia 105 Classic. It packs an 800mAh battery. Its other features include a loudspeaker, wireless FM radio application.

The Nokia 105 Classic supports UPI transaction accessibility but it does not detail which UPI application it comes with. The phone also has a one year replacement guarantee from the date of purchase. The Nokia 105 Classic also features wireless FM radio connectivity support.