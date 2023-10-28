South Africa Triumph in Thriller, Push Pakistan to the Edge in ICC World Cup

Aiden Markram played a pivotal role with a crucial half-century, leading table-topping South Africa to break their 24-year World Cup jinx against Pakistan. Their nervy one-wicket victory marked their fifth win in six matches, inching them closer to securing a semifinal place. This triumph also propelled South Africa to the top of the table. In contrast, Pakistan is teetering on the brink of elimination with just two wins from six games.

The Proteas made a strong start while chasing a target of 271, with Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma contributing early runs. However, Pakistan struck back with timely wickets. Aiden Markram’s impressive 91 held the innings together, eventually securing the victory in 47.2 overs. A concussion substitute, Usama Mir, made a significant impact by dismissing key batsmen like Rassie van der Dussen and taking a catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen. Despite some cameos from David Miller and Marco Jansen, the Proteas achieved their first victory batting second in the tournament, with Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi holding their nerve.

Pakistan had a challenging start, losing five wickets with only 141 runs on the board. Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan’s partnership of 84 runs provided some hope, guiding the 1992 champions to a total of 270 all out in 46.4 overs. In the end, Pakistan was thwarted by the impressive Tabraiz Shamsi (4/60) and Gerald Coetzee (2/42). Their hopes dwindled as Mohammad Nawaz (24) was dismissed carelessly.

South Africa initially pegged back Pakistan with an early double strike by Marco Jansen after Pakistan chose to bat. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steadied the innings with a partnership until Rizwan fell to a bouncer from Coetzee. Shamsi dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed during the middle overs, and Babar Azam’s dismissal further hampered Pakistan’s efforts.

In the end, Pakistan needed a rescue act, but South Africa’s successful review added to their woes.

Brief scores: Pakistan 270 in 46.4 overs (Saud Shakeel 52, Babar Azam 50; Tabraiz Shamsi 4/60) lost to South Africa 271/9 in 47.2 overs (Aiden Markram 91, Shaheen Afridi 3/45, Mohammad Wasim Jr 2/50).

Player of the match: Tabraiz Shamsi