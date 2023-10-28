Study claims that walking 9,000 steps a day can extended lifespan

A recent study has underscored the significance of not only the quantity but also the pace of daily steps. Findings from a report published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology demonstrate that walking faster significantly influences the associated health benefits, regardless of the number of steps taken each day.

Conducted by researchers from the Netherlands, Spain, and the United States, this study has shed new light on the relationship between daily step counts and cardiovascular health, potentially revolutionizing our approach to physical activity.

Here are the key revelations from the research:

2,500 daily steps reduce the risk of death by 8 percent: Taking 2,500 daily steps is a vital milestone for those looking to enhance their health. This relatively small increase from the common goal of 2,000 daily steps has been shown to result in an 8 percent reduction in the risk of death.

2,700 daily steps are the turning point for cardiovascular health, reducing the risk by 11 percent: When it comes to guarding against fatal and nonfatal cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes, the study suggests that 2,700 daily steps are the magic number. Achieving this target leads to an 11 percent reduction in the risk of such events compared to maintaining the standard 2,000 daily steps.

Optimal cardiovascular health is associated with 7,000 daily steps, reducing the risk by 51 percent: Those aiming to reduce their risk of both fatal and nonfatal cardiovascular diseases are encouraged to aim for approximately 7,000 daily steps. This level of activity is linked to an impressive 51 percent reduction in the risk of experiencing such health events.

For an extended lifespan, the study recommends 9,000 daily steps, reducing the risk of death by 60 percent: For individuals seeking not only cardiovascular health but also a longer life, the study suggests targeting around 9,000 daily steps. Achieving this daily step count is associated with a remarkable 60 percent reduction in the risk of death from any cause.

The research also highlights the benefits of incremental increases in daily step counts. Each additional 1,000 daily steps, roughly equivalent to 10 minutes of walking, offers a further reduction in the risk of death, albeit not at fixed intervals.

Furthermore, an extra 500 daily steps, approximately five minutes of walking, can significantly enhance the health of individuals with low levels of physical activity.