Suresh Gopi Expresses Fatherly Apology to Woman Journalist

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi addressed the recent allegations on Saturday, expressing his willingness to apologize if his behavior was deemed inappropriate. The accusations stemmed from an incident during a press meeting in Kozhikode on Friday, where a video circulating online seemed to capture Gopi placing his hand on a woman journalist’s shoulder, to which she pushed it away on two occasions.

Gopi clarified, stating, “I merely tried to move her to one side when she blocked my way multiple times. I am a father. I am willing to apologize to her like a father.” He also mentioned that he had attempted to reach out to the journalist multiple times after the incident, intending to offer his apology.

Furthermore, the actor conveyed his intention to discontinue interactions with the media if the negative scrutiny persisted.

In response to the incident, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) had promptly demanded an unconditional apology from the actor, asserting that his actions were an affront to all working women.

Sources close to the journalist indicated that a police complaint would be filed on Saturday.