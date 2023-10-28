Tragic Discovery: Young Woman Fatally Burned in Kollam

In a tragic and distressing incident, the charred remains of a young woman were discovered in an abandoned area adjacent to the road in Perayam, late at night on Friday. The victim, identified as Santa, also known as Surya, a 24-year-old, was the daughter of Maryson, a native of Padappakkara, and the late Marykutty.

The shocking discovery came when a pedestrian stumbled upon the gruesome scene near Arattuchira James Foundation road at Pottimukku around 12 p.m. on that fateful Friday. It was evident that Santa had suffered severe burns to her face and hands, and the vicinity of the body was marked by the presence of an empty bottle of thinner, a matchbox, and a bag.

Although the circumstances surrounding her death were shrouded in mystery, the police are currently operating under the presumption that this might be a case of suicide. Surveillance footage from nearby establishments revealed that the young woman had purchased thinner from a local shop around 11:30 a.m. that morning. This evidence strongly suggests the possibility that she may have chosen to set herself on fire in the desolate area adjacent to the road.

Santa, who had recently completed her general nursing training, was in the process of pursuing a post BSC nursing course. Her remains have been transported to the Government Medical College Hospital in Parippally for a comprehensive autopsy and subsequent procedures. The Kundara police force has initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances of her tragic demise. This heartbreaking incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of addressing mental health issues and providing support to those who may be in distress.