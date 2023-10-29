Deepika Padukone Joins Viral Meme Craze, Creating a ‘Wow’ Moment

Actress Deepika Padukone stirred up quite a commotion with her guest appearance on the eighth season of the popular talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’. Following her appearance, she embraced the current viral meme trend, sharing a playful rendition on her social media platform. This meme humorously mimicked the phrase “just looking like a wow,” and it elicited uproarious responses from notable personalities, including Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Sanya Malhotra, and Wamiqa Gabbi, who found themselves unable to contain their laughter.

On her Instagram account, Deepika participated in the viral meme frenzy, mimicking a sales pitch where a woman praises clothes with the words, “So beautiful, so elegant. Just looking like a wow.” What started as a sales pitch swiftly transformed into a meme, with Deepika adding her comical touch to it, lip-syncing the words in a hilarious manner. Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, reacted with a burst of laughter, commenting, “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA !!!!! DEDD (sic)”.

Director Karan Johar expressed his admiration with, “I love love love this.” Meanwhile, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanya Malhotra joined in the fun, leaving laughing emojis on Deepika’s video while also creating their own interpretations of the viral meme. Sanya Malhotra even shared her version, using Yashraj Mukhate’s song instead of the original lines and adding her comedic twist to the pitch.

More recently, Deepika appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan Season 8’ alongside Ranveer Singh. During the show, she candidly discussed her initial thoughts on relationships, which sparked some controversy.