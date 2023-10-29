Diwali 2023: How to make Jalebi with Rabri

Jalebi with Rabri

Serving: 2 People

Ingredients:

•Refined flour…………………100 gm

•Sugar …………………………..80 gm

•Saffron………………………0.001gm

•Cardamom powder…………0.5gm

•Water…………………………….40gm

•Pista……………………………..50 gm

•Raspberry crispy……………..2 gm

•Milk………………………………….2 cups

•Silver leaf…………………………0.1 leaf

Directions:

•Jalebi batter:Take a mixing bowl and put refined flour saffron and water and mix it very well until it is thick but has a slightly flowing consistency. Keep it aside at room temperature for 5-6 hours to ferment. This step is important to give that unique crispness to Jalebi.

•To make the sugar syrup, heat water in a pan over medium flame. Add sugar and mix until fully dissolved. Boil the syrup until it attains one string consistency and add saffron to give a perfect colour and flavour. Stir well to prepare the final sugar syrup. This will be used to soak the jalebi to give them sweetness.

•Now, heat Ghee in a pan over medium flame, fill the jalebi batter in a muslin cloth (or piping bag, squeeze bottle) and pierce a small hole in the cloth. Now just squeeze the muslin cloth to make concentric circles. Fry till jalebis from both the sides until they are crispy in texture and golden in colour.

•Soak the jalebis for 3-4 minutes in warm sugar syrup. Ensure that the sugar syrup is warm and not very hot, as this will make the jalebis limp. Don’t soak the jalebis for too long if you wish to retain their crispiness.

•Pour 2 cups of milk into a heavy bottom pot and bring it to boil on medium flame, add sugar and cardamom powder and keep stirring. Turn off when it gets condensed to half quantity then take off Rabri mixturee from the pot and cool it down.

•Take serving plate and use cold Rabri and assemble jalebi on it and garnish with Pistachios, silver leaf, fresh cress, and crispy raspberry.