Diwali 2023: How to make Rasmalai

Rasmalai

Serving: 2 people

Ingredients:

•Rasmalai…1 piece

•Sugar…80gm

•Saffron…0.00gm

•Whipping cream…60gm

•Pista…3gm

•Raspberry crispy…2gm

•Milk…2 cups

•Coconut milk powder8…gm

•Gold leaf…0.1 leaf

• Bambino…10gm

Directions:

• For Rabri, pour milk into a heavy bottom pot and bring it to boil on medium flame, add saffron, sugar, keep stirring and turn off when it gets condensed to half quantity then add coconut milk powder. then take off Rabri mixture from the pot and cool it down.

•Then make a mousse (Rabri and whipping cream)

•Take mould use Rabri mousse and stuff with rasmalai and fridge it.

•Take the bambino (vermicelli) and deep fry until golden brown, then keep it aside.

•Then demould rasmalai to serving plate and garnish with pistachio, rose Patel and crispy raspberry, crispy bambino (vermicelli) and pour Rabri on it.