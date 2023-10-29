ICC World Cup: Australia Outscores New Zealand in High-Scoring Thriller

Travis Head’s blazing century outshone Rachin Ravindra’s heroic 116, propelling Australia to an epic five-run victory in a record-setting World Cup clash against New Zealand.

In his comeback match, Head smashed a scintillating 109, establishing a thunderous 175-run partnership with David Warner (81), propelling Australia to a commanding 388 all-out at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Rachin led New Zealand’s spirited reply with his second tournament century, and Daryl Mitchell’s 54 kept the 2019 runners-up in contention.

After Rachin’s dismissal, Australia regained control, but James Neesham’s gritty 58 kept the tension high. New Zealand ended agonizingly short of their target at 383/9.

Needing 19 runs from Mitchell Starc’s final over, New Zealand put up a fight, milking 13 runs off the first four legitimate deliveries. However, a dramatic run-out off the fifth ball, followed by a missed final-ball six attempt, sealed a thrilling win for Australia.

Australia’s captain, Pat Cummins, described the match as “awesome” and commended New Zealand’s relentless pursuit. Head, who missed the first five matches due to a hand injury, played a blazing innings, reaching his century in just 59 balls.

Australia’s innings featured some brisk cameos from Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis, and Cummins himself hammered four sixes before the team collapsed in the final over.

New Zealand had a few fielding lapses, dropping catches, and Josh Hazlewood removed both Devon Conway and Will Young in quick succession. Rachin’s brilliant century kept New Zealand in the game, but his departure and Neesham’s fiery innings couldn’t secure victory.

The final over drama unfolded, with New Zealand falling just short, leaving Australia victorious in this unforgettable contest. New Zealand’s captain, Tom Latham, acknowledged the game’s ups and downs, expressing the pain of coming so close.

In summary, it was an exhilarating encounter with Travis Head’s century and a nail-biting finish that left Australia on the winning side with a five-run margin, making it a memorable day in the World Cup history.