Jammu and Kashmir Police Initiate Operation to Strengthen Anti-Terrorism Efforts

In an effort to bolster the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s presence and effectiveness in the Kashmir Valley, a contingent of over 300 specially trained commandos from the Special Operation Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has been strategically stationed at 40 police stations within the Valley. These elite Special Operation Group Commandos, recognized as Peace and Stability teams, have been tasked with spearheading anti-terrorism operations as part of the initiative by the Jammu and Kashmir police to eradicate terrorism in the region. Additionally, these teams will be equipped with the latest technology and amenities. During the initial phase of capacity building, 21 police stations were reinforced, and 22 police stations received new bulletproof vehicles, all aimed at dismantling terrorist networks in the Valley.

The operation, referred to as “Operation Capacity Building,” has been launched to fortify police stations within the region and provide them with state-of-the-art equipment and resources necessary to combat terrorism effectively. These specialized teams have undergone rigorous training, enabling them to maintain peace and security in their respective areas and effectively handle advanced weaponry. The second phase of this operation will encompass an additional 22 police stations, as part of the broader objective to eliminate any remaining terrorist threats within the Union Territory. The overarching goal of this endeavor, as emphasized by Dilbagh Singh, Director General of J&K Police, is to instill a sense of security among the local populace and ultimately create a terrorism-free environment in the Valley.