Kuki-Zos Displaced by Manipur Clashes Find Comfort in Mizoram

The ethnic unrest in Manipur has torn apart Martha Mangkhonian from her children, but she has found solace in the compassionate gesture of the Mizoram government. They have offered shelter to her and more than 12,000 displaced Kuki-Zo tribals. This septuagenarian, along with her ten children – five sons and five daughters, used to reside in the Sugnu locality on the border of Kakching and Chandel districts in Manipur. In better times, they were close together, but now, her children are scattered across different parts of Mizoram, accommodated in facilities provided by the state government and various NGOs.

Mangkhonian’s voice is filled with despair as she reflects on her situation: “I never imagined I would have to face such difficulties. I want to return to Sugnu, my birthplace, but this may never be possible. My house has been burned down. I have lost all hopes in life.” She now lives with her youngest son in a government building on the outskirts of Aizawl. Over 300 displaced Kuki individuals, including women and children, from 56 families have found shelter in government buildings amidst the picturesque hills of Falkland, an area falling under the Aizawl East-I Assembly constituency, currently represented by Chief Minister Zoramthanga of the Mizo National Front (MNF).

Elizabeth Vungkhanching, another displaced Kuki woman, sees a bleak future ahead. She believes returning to Sugnu is nearly impossible and places their hopes for peace in Manipur on the central government. John Zo, a leader among the displaced group, expressed their gratitude to the Mizoram government, missionaries from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, and local churches for providing relief materials, medicines, and shelter. It’s important to note that Mizo, Kuki, Zomi, Hmar, Chin (Myanmar), and Kuki-Chin (Bangladesh) tribals all belong to the same Zo community, sharing a common ancestry, culture, and traditions.