Rekha Trolled for Touching Shatrughan Sinha’s Feet; Netizens Question Age Disparity

At a recent gathering in Mumbai, two veteran actors, Shatrughan Sinha and Rekha, reunited amidst friends. These stalwarts of Indian cinema, known for their collaborations in movies like ‘Jaani Dushman,’ ‘Khoon Bhari Maang,’ ‘Muqabla,’ and more, were seen enjoying themselves at this extravagant event. The highlight of the evening, however, became a video shared by a paparazzi account, capturing the moment when 69-year-old Rekha humbly touched the feet of the 77-year-old Shatrughan Sinha. While many applauded Rekha’s display of respect, some netizens couldn’t help but question the age dynamics. One commenter quipped, “Aren’t they almost the same age?”

In the video, Rekha warmly greeted Shatrughan Sinha’s wife, Poonam Sinha, with a hug, with their daughter, Sonakshi Sinha, also present. Rekha’s elegant appearance in a golden and green silk saree, adorned with a mangtika, traditional earrings, and bangles, drew admiration from many. Fans couldn’t contain their praise, with one exclaiming, “Ufff Rekha ji is looking simply the most beautiful,” while another echoed the sentiment, calling her “absolutely gorgeous.”

Nevertheless, not everyone’s reaction was positive. Some chose to troll Rekha for her gesture, with a fan humorously commenting with a simple “Khamosh.” Notably, the star-studded event also saw the presence of other Bollywood luminaries such as Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Vivek Oberoi, Bobby Deol, and Farah Khan. The party, hosted by Leslie Timmins and Saachi Nayak, brought together these icons of Indian cinema for a night of celebration and nostalgia.