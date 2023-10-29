Scammers Posing as CBI Extort 56 Lakh from Kerala Man with NSA Threats

A 64-year-old man hailing from Thiruvananthapuram recently fell victim to a fraudulent scheme in which he claims to have been swindled of a significant sum of Rs 56 lakh. The perpetrators posed as officials from the CBI and Mumbai Police, manipulating and intimidating him with false accusations.

S. Ganesh Kumar, who was receiving Ayurveda treatment at a resort in Kannur at the time of the incident, filed a complaint that prompted the Thaliparamba Police to initiate a case. Authorities suspect that an inter-state criminal gang is responsible for this online fraud.

According to Kumar’s statement, the scammers alleged that a SIM card registered in his name had been used for activities deemed anti-national. To further their scheme, they threatened to charge him under the National Security Act, leaving him in distress.

Ganesh Kumar recounted that the scammers demanded a substantial sum of money to absolve him of these fabricated charges. He disclosed having transferred the funds to various accounts in the Bank of Baroda and HDFC Bank over a period spanning from October 19 to 25.

It wasn’t until Friday, upon realizing he had been deceived, that Ganesh Kumar reported the incident to the local authorities.

In a separate case, a resident of Elayavoor suffered a financial loss of Rs 2.02 lakh due to an online fraud. KP Sasidharan described losing the money after responding to a call requesting KYC details update. He unwittingly downloaded a link sent by the fraudsters, believing it was for a nominal Rs 61 KYC update fee. Shortly after, he received a message notifying him that Rs 2.02 lakh had been deducted from his bank account.

With the surge in cybercrimes, the police have issued a warning to the public, advising them not to engage with unsolicited calls, emails, or text messages. Individuals who fall victim to online fraud are encouraged to contact the authorities by dialing 1930 to report the incident.