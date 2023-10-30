All-party Summit Pledges Unity to Restore Peace in Kerala

In response to the recent Kalamassery blasts, an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday emphasized the collective commitment to combat efforts aimed at sowing mistrust and intolerance, with the ultimate goal of restoring peace in Kerala. Opposition leaders also pressed the government to take decisive action against those responsible for spreading hate.

Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, criticized the CPM state secretary M V Govindan and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar for making irresponsible statements regarding the Kalamassery blasts. He asserted, “Kerala will stand united against the forces of hatred.”

IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty expressed concerns about the potential for division and communal conflicts arising from the current situation. He disclosed that the state government has agreed to enhance vigilance throughout Kerala.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson C Krishnakumar called for an impartial investigation into the incident, as many are skeptical of the claims made by the accused. He said, “People doubt how a single individual could commit such a crime. Terrorist groups have been linked to previous blasts. Therefore, the BJP insists that the NIA should take over the probe.”

The all-party meeting, held at the Secretariat complex’s conference hall, unanimously urged people not to engage in baseless accusations, speculative campaigns, or rumor-spreading in the aftermath of the blasts, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the injured individuals at Ernakulam Government Medical College, accompanied by CPM state secretary M V Govindan and Health Minister Veena George. He also inspected the convention center where the multiple blasts had occurred.

The blasts had taken place during a prayer meeting of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, a Christian religious group with origins in the US in the 19th century.

The all-party meeting additionally resolved to counter any attempts to isolate and fragment the state by those who oppose peace, brotherhood, and equality among the state’s inhabitants. Political parties called upon every member of society to proactively address speculations, myths, and rumors, which can sow division and alienation among people.