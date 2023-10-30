Andhra Pradesh train accident: 33 trains cancelled and 6 trains rescheduled

Following the tragic collision of two passenger trains in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram, resulting in the loss of 13 lives, a total of 33 trains have been cancelled, and six others have been rescheduled, according to information provided by East Coast Railway officials on Monday. Biswajit Sahu, the Chief Public Relations Official of East Coast Railway in Bhubaneshwar, confirmed that out of these, 33 trains have been canceled, 24 were diverted, and 11 were partially canceled in response to the accident that occurred between Kantakapalle and Alamanada Stations of Waltair Division, involving the collision of two passenger trains.

As part of these measures, three trains were canceled, and two were rescheduled on the morning of the announcement. The canceled trains included Chennai Central to Puri (22860), Raigada to Guntur (17244), and Visakhapatnam to Guntur (17240). Additionally, the rescheduled trains were Chennai Central to Shalimar (12842) and Alleppey to Dhanbad (13352), as reported by the East Coast Railway officials. This decision aims to manage the aftermath of the tragic train collision and its impact on the railway schedule.