Commodity Market: Gold price touches lifetime high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold touched lifetime high in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,920 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading flat at Rs 61,350 per 10 gram, up by Rs 194 or 0.32% from the Friday closing price. Gold futures are at five month high levels. Meanwhile, silver futures were trading at Rs 72,332 per kg, higher by Rs 615 or 0.86%.

The MCX gold futures have gained by 6.48% or Rs 3,731 per 10 gram on the month-to-date basis while their gains in 2023 stand at 11.48% or Rs 6,314. As for silver futures, the uptick in October is around 3.58% or Rs 2,500 while the year-to-date gains stand at Rs 4.25% or 2,947 per kg.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee trades flat against US dollar

In global markets, price of spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $2,003.18 per ounce. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.8% to $2,013.40. Gold prices hit $2,009.29 an ounce on Friday. Price of spot silver eased 0.3% to $23.07, platinum fell 0.3% to $900.74 and palladium was steady at$1,121.88.

On Comex, Gold futures were trading at $2,011.10 per troy ounce on Monday, up by $12.60 or 0.63% while Silver futures were at $23.275, higher by $0.388 or 1.70%.