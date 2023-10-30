Diwali Special Rasmalai recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for making Rasmalai, a popular Indian dessert:
Ingredients:
For the Rasgullas (Cottage Cheese Dumplings):
– 1 liter of full-fat milk
– 2-3 tablespoons of lemon juice or vinegar
– 1/4 cup of sugar
– 4 cups of water
For the Rabri (Sweetened Milk):
– 1 liter of full-fat milk
– 1/2 cup of sugar
– 1/4 teaspoon of cardamom powder
– A few saffron strands (optional)
Instructions:
1. To prepare the Rasgullas (Cottage Cheese Dumplings):
– Boil the milk in a heavy-bottomed pan. When it comes to a boil, add lemon juice or vinegar to curdle the milk. Stir gently until the whey separates from the curd.
– Turn off the heat and strain the chenna (paneer) through a muslin cloth or fine sieve. Rinse it with cold water to remove any sourness from the lemon juice or vinegar.
– Squeeze out excess water from the chenna and hang it for about 30 minutes to remove the remaining whey.
– Knead the chenna until it becomes smooth, and then divide it into small portions. Roll each portion into small balls.
– In a separate pan, combine water and sugar, and bring it to a boil. Add the chenna balls to the boiling syrup.
– Cover and simmer for about 15-20 minutes until the Rasgullas become spongy and double in size. Remove from heat and let them cool.
2. To prepare the Rabri (Sweetened Milk):
– In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the milk and let it come to a boil.
– Reduce the heat to low and stir continuously to avoid scorching. Let the milk simmer until it reduces to half its original quantity.
– Add sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron strands (if using). Continue to simmer until the mixture thickens and attains a rabri-like consistency.
3. To assemble:
– Gently squeeze the sugar syrup from the Rasgullas and place them in the prepared rabri.
– Let the Rasmalai cool in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving.
