Diwali Special Rasmalai recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for making Rasmalai, a popular Indian dessert:

Ingredients:

For the Rasgullas (Cottage Cheese Dumplings):

– 1 liter of full-fat milk

– 2-3 tablespoons of lemon juice or vinegar

– 1/4 cup of sugar

– 4 cups of water

For the Rabri (Sweetened Milk):

– 1 liter of full-fat milk

– 1/2 cup of sugar

– 1/4 teaspoon of cardamom powder

– A few saffron strands (optional)

Instructions:

1. To prepare the Rasgullas (Cottage Cheese Dumplings):

– Boil the milk in a heavy-bottomed pan. When it comes to a boil, add lemon juice or vinegar to curdle the milk. Stir gently until the whey separates from the curd.

– Turn off the heat and strain the chenna (paneer) through a muslin cloth or fine sieve. Rinse it with cold water to remove any sourness from the lemon juice or vinegar.

– Squeeze out excess water from the chenna and hang it for about 30 minutes to remove the remaining whey.

– Knead the chenna until it becomes smooth, and then divide it into small portions. Roll each portion into small balls.

– In a separate pan, combine water and sugar, and bring it to a boil. Add the chenna balls to the boiling syrup.

– Cover and simmer for about 15-20 minutes until the Rasgullas become spongy and double in size. Remove from heat and let them cool.

2. To prepare the Rabri (Sweetened Milk):

– In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the milk and let it come to a boil.

– Reduce the heat to low and stir continuously to avoid scorching. Let the milk simmer until it reduces to half its original quantity.

– Add sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron strands (if using). Continue to simmer until the mixture thickens and attains a rabri-like consistency.

3. To assemble:

– Gently squeeze the sugar syrup from the Rasgullas and place them in the prepared rabri.

– Let the Rasmalai cool in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving.