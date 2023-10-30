Former minister’s, two MLAs’ homes set on fire as Maratha quota protests heat up

In Maharashtra’s Beed district on Monday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar’s home was set on fire. They also set fire to cars that were parked at his residence. He belongs to the faction led by Sharad Pawar.

Maratha reservation agitators had also vandalized and set MLA Prakash Solanke on fire in Maharashtra’s Beed district earlier today. There was another incident when the office of former Minister Jaydattaji Kshirsagar in Beed was said to have been set on fire. He belongs to the faction of Eknath Shinde.

In the Maharashtra village of Vadgaon Nimbalkar, Maratha reservation activists showed their ire by vandalizing posters of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Hemant Patil, the leader of the Shiv Sena, resigned as a member of parliament from Hingoli on Sunday due to the reservation dispute. At a Yavatmal protest location, he penned his letter of resignation.

Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been on a hunger strike since October 25, responded to the MP’s resignation by proposing that the state’s Maratha MPs and MLAs call a special assembly session to discuss the matter.

The activist had before claimed that the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra were involved in a ‘conspiracy’ to ‘stop Marathas from progressing.’ He has commented on the Maratha Reservation Bill’s protracted passage.