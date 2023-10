Indian Railways cancels 18 trains, diverts several: Full list

Amravati: The Indian Railways has cancelled 18 trains, diverted 15 and partially cancelled 7. These trains were cancelled due to the train accident in Vizianagaram , Andhra Pradesh.

At least 13 people died and 18 were injured when coaches derailed after Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route on Sunday evening.

List of Trains Cancelled:

Train 08527 (Raipur – Visakhapatnam Passenger Special) on October 30 has been cancelled.

Train 08528 (Visakhapatnam – Raipur Passenger Special) on October 30 has been cancelled.

Train 18518 (VSKP-KRBA) has been cancelled.

Train 08531 (PSA-VSKP) has been cancelled.

Train 22810 (VSKP-PRDP) has been cancelled.

Train 22809 (PRDP-VSKP) has been cancelled.

Train 18517 (KRBA-VSKP) has been cancelled.

Train 08503 (RGDA-VSKP) has been cancelled.

Train 07469 (VZM-VSKP) has been cancelled

Train 08522 (VSKP-GNPR) has been cancelled.

Train 08521 (GNPR-VSKP) has been cancelled.

Train 08531 (PSA-VSKP) has been cancelled.

List of Trains Diverted:

Train 03357 (Barauni – Coimbatore Special Fare Special) has been diverted.

Train 18189 (Tatanagar – Ernakulam Express) has been diverted.

Train 11020 (Konark Express from Bhubaneswar to Mumbai) has been diverted.

Train 12703 (Falaknuma Express from Howrah to Secunderabad) has been diverted.

Train 12245 (Howrah – SMVT Bengaluru Duronto Express) has been diverted.

Train 22808 (MAS-SRC) has been diverted.

Train 18046 (HYB-SHM) has been diverted.

8.Train 22641 (TVC-SHM) has been diverted.

Train 12504 (AGTL-SMVB) has been diverted.

Train 18045 (SHM-HYB) has been diverted.

Train 22855 (SRC-TPTY) has been diverted.

Train 12841 (SHM-MAS) has been diverted.

Train 12842 (MAS-SHM) has been diverted.

Train 13351 (DHN-ALLP) has been diverted.

Train 12835 (HTE-SMVB) has been diverted.

List of Trains That Have Been Short-Terminated:

Train 20809 (Nagavali Express) is short terminated at Vizianagaram and train will return as passenger SPL EX Vizianagaram to Sambalpur .

Train 17479 (Puri – Tirupati Express) is short terminated at Balugaon and train will return as passenger SPL EX Balugaon to Puri.

Train 07468 (Visakhapatnam – Vizianagram MEMU Express Special) is short terminated at Pendurti and train will return as passenger SPL to Visakhapatnam.

4. Train 11019 (Konark Express from Mumbai CSMT to Bhubaneswar) is short terminated at Visakhapatnam. Service between Visakhapatnam & Bhubaneswar is cancelled, as per the Ministry of Railways.