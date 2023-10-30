IndiGo issues new advisory for passengers

Mumbai: Leading private sector air carrier in India, IndiGo has issued an advisory for passengers. The airline urged its passengers to web check-in in advance for a ‘hassle-free’ flight experience.

‘Web check-in is not a mandatory requirement, however, for a hassle-free flight experience, we recommend our customers to web check-in in advance. Web check-in allows customers to have a smooth experience at the airport,’ Indigo said on X (Formally Twitter).

The advisory was issued as passengers’ complained that airlines are showing every seat as paid free mandatory web check-in. Earlier, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh informed that about 10,000 complaints related to the airline sector were received through the government’s National Consumer Helpline in the last one year. The Centre has also called a meeting on November 8 with senior officials of all airlines and travel portals to discuss these grievances.

Web check-in for passengers is available 48 hour to 60 minustes before domestic flight departure, and 24 hours to 75 minutes before international flight departure. Airport check-in at counter is available 60 minutes before domestic flight departure, and 75 minutes before international flight departure.