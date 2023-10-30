Israel’s expanding military offensive results in over 8,000 Palestinian casualties

Hamas reported engaging in intense clashes with Israeli troops in northern Gaza, while residents trapped in the conflict zone received evacuation warnings. Israel, after weeks of intense airstrikes, declared a new phase in the ongoing war, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned would be lengthy and challenging. Israel’s military released footage of tanks, infantry, and artillery operating within Palestinian territory. They claimed to have targeted over 450 terror-related sites, including operational command centers, observation posts, and anti-tank missile launch sites.

The conflict, initiated by Hamas gunmen launching cross-border attacks on Israeli homes, communities, farms, and security posts, has now continued for 23 days. According to the latest Israeli figures, an estimated 1,400 individuals, primarily civilians, lost their lives, with 239 people taken hostage. Simultaneously, Israel conducted one of the most intensive bombing campaigns in recent history. The Gaza health ministry, administered by Hamas, reported that more than 8,000 individuals have been killed, with a majority being civilians, and half of them children.