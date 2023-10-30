Medieval ‘leaning tower’ in the Italian city of Bologna to remain closed due to too much tilting

The square around the medieval “leaning tower” in Bologna, Italy, will be closed for “several years” due to increased concerns about the tilt of the 12th-century structure.

According to the city’s mayor, Matteo Lepore, the closure of Piazza di Porta Ravegnana is necessary to “save” the Garisenda tower. He emphasized that the intervention is not because they believe it could collapse at any moment but to ensure its safety and restoration.

The fate of the 48-meter-high Garisenda tower, which stands next to the much taller Asinelli tower, has been a topic of significant discussion in the city of Emilia-Romagna. Scientists from the University of Bologna detected an abnormal increase in the tower’s oscillation.

The Garisenda tower has a 4-degree tilt, slightly more than Italy’s famous Leaning Tower of Pisa, which tilts at 3.9 degrees. It is believed that the tower’s slant is a result of ground subsidence during the 14th century.

Officials are closely monitoring the tower for cracks, and sensors have been installed to track any shifts. The tower’s foundations will be reinforced with new materials to enhance its stability. The Asinelli Tower, which is open for visitors to climb, has also been closed for the same reasons.