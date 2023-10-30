Renjusha Menon, serial film star, discovered deceased at her Thiruvananthapuram home.

In a tragic turn of events, Renjusha Menon, a versatile artist known for her roles in both the world of television serials and cinema, was discovered deceased at her residence in Sreekaryam. The 35-year-old actor began her career as a TV show anchor, a journey that ultimately led her to the world of serials and the silver screen.

Renjusha’s talent first caught the public eye when she participated as a contestant in a popular celebrity TV show on a leading Malayalam channel. Her outstanding performances in serials such as ‘Sthree,’ ‘Nizhalattam,’ ‘Magalude Amma,’ and ‘Balamani’ catapulted her to stardom, making her a household name. Transitioning into the realm of cinema, she showcased her acting prowess in films like ‘City of God,’ ‘Marykkundoru Kunjaadu,’ ‘Bombay March 12,’ ‘Lisammayude Veedu,’ ‘Karyasthan,’ and ‘Athbhutha Dweepu,’ earning critical acclaim along the way.

However, recent reports indicate that Renjusha was facing financial difficulties, despite her multifaceted career, which also included work as a line producer in serials. Beyond her acting skills, she was a professional Bharatanatyam dancer, highlighting her diverse talents. Renjusha Menon is survived by her grieving father, C G Ravindranath, and mother, Umadevi, leaving a void in the hearts of those who admired her work and loved her as a person.