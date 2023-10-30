Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on October 30. BSE Sensex settled at 64,112.65, up 329.85 points or 0.52%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,140.90, 93.60 points or 0.49%.

About 1863 shares advanced, 1741 shares declined, and 192 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers included BPCL, UltraTech Cement, ONGC, Reliance Industries and SBI Life Insurance. Top losers were UPL, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto and Axis Bank.

On the sectoral front, except auto and FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended higher with oil & gas and realty up 1% each. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended on a flat note.