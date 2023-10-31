AAP MLA in Punjab Subject to ED Raids in Drug Probe Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at various locations in Punjab, including the properties of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kulwant Singh, as part of an investigation into money laundering associated with drug-related activities, according to official sources.

This operation encompassed areas in Mohali, Amritsar, and Ludhiana and involved the deployment of central paramilitary forces personnel. The ED’s scrutiny extended to the premises connected to AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, aged 61, in Mohali. This action by the ED is being executed under the legal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is reportedly rooted in an FIR initiated by the Punjab Police related to a case involving narcotics and drug trafficking.

Notably, the MLA had previously drawn attention for his involvement in a real estate company, which attracted the scrutiny of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The Governor had urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take “strict action” against the legislator’s real estate company, which was alleged to have violated environmental norms in the construction of two projects in Mohali. These projects are being developed by Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL), a company owned by MLA Kulwant Singh.