Diwali 2023: Know sweets as per zodiac signs

As per astrology, every zodiac sign is represented by different sweets. So people born in each zodiac signs must try to eat the sweets.

Diwali Sweets according to your Zodiac signs:

Aries, Leo and Sagittarius: These three zodiac signs are of fiery nature. So it good to eat sweets that are to be served hot. For example Jalebi.

Taurus, virgo and Capricorn: People born in these zodiac signs try to keep things sweet and simple. So they must eat Panjiri. Panjiri symbolizes stability and sensibility. The sweet is covered by edible silver foil and the ideal fix for these zodiac natives.

Gemini, Libra and Aquarius: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius represent the element air of nature. The sweet signified for these sun signs is the Soan papdi. Soan papdi is a sweet with a natural yellow shading that is light weight and buoyant. It has no settled shape just like its airy zodiac natives.

Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces are representative of the natural element, Water. Rasgulla being a watery dessert is signified for these sun signs.