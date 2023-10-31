Dumka in Jharkhand Inaugurates its Longest Bridge

Jharkhand’s Chief Minister Hemant Soren conducted the official inauguration of the state’s lengthiest bridge, located over the Mayurakshi River in Dumka. The bridge was constructed at a total expenditure of Rs 198.11 crore.

This 2.3-kilometer-long bridge was erected with a budget of Rs 200 crore and is expected to be a significant relief for the residents of 60 villages spanning three blocks within the district. It will notably reduce the distance between Makrampur and the district headquarters from 30 kilometers to 15 kilometers. The bridge’s unique design features a width of 16 meters that expands to 30 meters at its center. It also includes a parking area and a designated selfie point.

The bridge is anticipated to have positive impacts on both the region’s economic development and tourism. Chief Minister Soren emphasized that the bridge re-establishes crucial connections for a substantial population residing in various blocks, strengthening their link with Dumka’s main city. Additionally, the bridge provides an alternative route for connecting Dumka to West Bengal. During the event, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation for 22 road projects valued at approximately Rs 336 crore in Dumka.