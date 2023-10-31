Very Poor Air Quality in Delhi

On Tuesday, Delhi and its neighboring areas were shrouded in haze, marking the fourth consecutive day where the city’s air quality was categorized as “very poor.” The air quality index (AQI) registered in the capital reached its highest point of the season at 350. An AQI value between zero and 50 is considered good, while values in the range of 301 to 400 fall under the “very poor” category.

According to a numerical model-based system developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, the primary contributors to Delhi’s very poor air quality are vehicular emissions, accounting for 11% to 15%, and stubble burning, contributing between 7% to 15%. Additionally, sources of pollution in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, are responsible for up to 14% of the air pollution in the capital.

The city’s air quality has deteriorated in October 2023, which has been worse compared to the last two years. Meteorologists attribute this decline to factors such as a lack of rainfall and slow wind speeds at night. The Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi anticipates that the very poor air quality is likely to persist for several more days. Severe air quality concerns continue to be a challenge for Delhi and its residents.