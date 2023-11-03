27 Dead, 17 injured in fire at Iranian Drug rehab center

A fire erupted at a drug rehabilitation facility located in northern Iran, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 27 lives, as reported by state media. An additional 17 individuals sustained injuries and were subsequently transported to hospitals in Langroud city, which is situated approximately 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of Tehran, the capital. State TV revealed that the fire ignited during the early hours of Friday at the privately operated rehabilitation center and broadcasted footage depicting flames and thick smoke billowing into the night sky. Authorities successfully extinguished the fire, and an investigation into its cause has been initiated.

This unfortunate incident is not an isolated occurrence, with such accidents relatively common in Iran. The prevailing reasons often include a lack of attention to safety protocols, aging infrastructure, and inadequacies in emergency response services. In a similar vein, just in September, a fire had broken out at an automobile battery factory belonging to Iran’s Defense Ministry for the second time within a week, although, fortunately, no casualties were reported in that particular incident.