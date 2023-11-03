Report: Baltic Sea in ‘dire’ state due to human activities and global warming

The Baltic Sea, recognized as the world’s largest expanse of brackish water, is reportedly teetering on the brink of collapse due to severe environmental pollution and overfishing, according to German media reports.

The Baltic Marine Environment Protection Commission (HELCOM) recently released a report on the Baltic Sea’s state, revealing a dire situation. Despite conservation efforts in recent years, there has been no improvement in the sea’s condition. In certain areas, the situation has actually deteriorated, as per the HELCOM study.

The report highlights that the Baltic Sea’s ecosystem is under threat from the combined effects of climate change, biodiversity degradation, pollution, land use demands, resource extraction, and other pressures.

The primary challenges affecting the Baltic Sea, according to the report, are human-induced activities, such as eutrophication (excessive nutrient enrichment), oxygen depletion, pollution, and habitat destruction. These activities are exacerbated by climate change, which is already evident in the Baltic Sea and is expected to bring further hydrological and ecological changes in the near future.

Specific species, including water birds and local porpoises, are facing severe challenges due to the deteriorating conditions in certain areas, notably along the German coast of the Baltic Sea. This degradation of the marine ecosystem also has adverse effects on human well-being.

The report emphasizes the importance of ongoing efforts to enhance the environmental status and biodiversity of the Baltic Sea. Limiting the pressure from human activities on the environment should yield signs of improvement and support a sustainable marine region. Ultimately, the recovery of Baltic Sea biodiversity depends on effectively managing human activities to ensure their sustainability in both the near and long-term future.