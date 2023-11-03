Youth arrested for allegedly murdering friend in Thrithala

A youth in Thrithala has been apprehended by the local police on suspicion of murdering his friend. Mustafa, a resident of Kundoorkkara, is the prime suspect in the case, while another individual named Kadir, who is also accused, remains at large. The incident involved the brutal hacking of Parambil Ansar, aged 26, in the evening hours of Thursday. Mustafa was captured by the authorities at Attoor in Thrissur, following a motorist’s discovery of the severely wounded Ansar, who was found crawling towards the main road from the banks of the Nila River in the Kannannur area. Ansar, who was profusely bleeding from his neck, was rushed to a private hospital in Pattambi, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries at 8:30 pm. Prior to his passing, Ansar managed to convey to a nurse that he had been attacked by his close friend, Mustafa. Law enforcement then tracked Mustafa’s location using tower data, located him at Attoor, and took him into custody late that night. Local residents in Kannannur, who were initially unaware of the incident, had reported the presence of blood near a walkway leading to the riverbank and an abandoned white Maruti Swift car along the bankside. Upon arriving at the scene, the police also discovered a knife sheath within the vehicle. Simultaneously, they received information from a private hospital concerning the attack on Ansar.