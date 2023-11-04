Bhutan’s king to embark on jungle safari in Assam’s Kaziranga

As part of his three-day inaugural visit to Assam, Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk is scheduled to embark on a jungle safari in Assam’s renowned Kaziranga National Park on Saturday. The monarch, who arrived in Guwahati on Friday, made the journey to Jorhat airport from the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and will proceed to the national park by road. The royal send-off at the Guwahati airport saw Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, and other senior officials in attendance. Prior to departing from his city accommodations, the Bhutanese king received visitors, including Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, educators from various institutions, and senior state government officials.

In the heart of Kaziranga National Park, the king and his entourage will enjoy an afternoon open jeep safari, commencing at the central Kohora range from Mihimukh gate. The journey will include stops at Kathpora watchtower and Daflang tower, followed by a visit to Elephant Riding Point 1 within the same range to witness elephant bathing at Kohor River. The monarch will conclude the day by witnessing the sunset from the riding point, with the picturesque Karbi Anglong hills in the backdrop. To honor his visit, King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk will receive various gifts, including a Muga silk gamocha (traditional scarf), a coffee table book on Kaziranga, a painting of the park, a hand-crafted Gamari-wood one-horned rhino, ‘phulam gamocha’ woven by forest community women, organic Assam tea, and a booklet about Kaziranga, among other items. The evening’s agenda includes the king’s participation in a cultural program and dinner hosted by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as well as meetings with environmentalists and conservation experts. Following this eventful visit to Assam, the 43-year-old monarch is set to depart for Delhi on Sunday from Jorhat airport, marking the conclusion of his eight-day tour of India.