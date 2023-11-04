Father Shoots at Police During Son’s Arrest in Kannur

A man in Kannur was apprehended for firing at a police team that had arrived to apprehend his son, Roshan, who is implicated in several criminal cases in the Chirakkal area under Valapattanam police station. Thankfully, no one sustained injuries during the incident.

City police commissioner Ajith Kumar reported, “Babu Ommen Thomas opened fire suddenly after police reached his residence to arrest his son, Roshan. We suspect that Roshan might have escaped from the spot during the scuffle.”

During the operation, the police also confiscated three firearms and mobile phones from the residence in Chirakkal. Roshan is wanted in a case involving an assault on a Tamil Nadu native and faces charges in five criminal cases filed at various stations in the district.

In response, Roshan’s family alleged that the police, with the support of a criminal gang, had targeted their house, causing damage to vehicles and windows. They claim that the accused only resorted to firing in self-defense without realizing it was the police.

The City police commissioner stated that the family’s allegations will be thoroughly investigated if a formal complaint is lodged. Local residents who witnessed the incident asserted that the damage to the house and vehicles occurred after the police team had departed from the scene.