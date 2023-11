Indian Railways announces non-monsoon timetable for trains: Full list

Mumbai: Indian Railways‘ Central Railway (CR) zone has announced non-monsoon timetable for trains ! originating or passing through Konkan Railway route. The national transporter urged all passengers travelling on Konkan Railway Route to check the latest timings.

Passengers can check the latest schedule, running status, and more on the official website of National Train Enquiry System (NTES). One can also download the NTES app on the mobile to stay updated.

List of trains with revised timings:-

Train No. 12432/12431 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin “Rajdhani” Express (Tri-Weekly)

Train No. 22414/22413 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Madgaon Jn – Hazrat Nizamuddin “Rajdhani” Express (Bi-Weekly)

Train No. 12133/12134 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Mangaluru Jn – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express (Daily)

Train No. 16333/16334 Veraval – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Veraval Express (Weekly)

Train No. 16335/16336 Gandhidham – Nagarcoil – Gandhidham Express (Weekly)

Train No. 16337/16338 Okha – Ernakulam Jn – Okha Express (Bi-Weekly)

Train No. 19260/19259 Bhavnagar – Kochuveli – Bhavnagar Express (Daily)

Train No. 20111/20112 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Madgaon Jn – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus “Konkankanya” Express (Daily)

Train No. 22654/22653 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (Weekly)

Train No. 22656/22655 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Ernakulam Jn – Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (Weekly)

Train No. 12450/12449 Chandigarh – Madgaon Jn – Chandigarh “Goa Sampark Kranti” Express (Bi-Weekly)

Train No. 22115/22116 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Karmali – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus ‘AC’ Express (Weekly)

Train No. 11003/11004 Dadar Terminus – Sawantwadi Road – Dadar Terminus ‘Tutari’ Express (Daily)

Train No. 11099/11100 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Madgaon Jn – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express (4 Days a Week)

Train No. 22229/22230 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Madgaon Jn – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus “Vande Bharat” Express (6 Days a Week –Except Friday)

Train No. 12051/12052 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Madgaon Jn – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus “Janashatabdi” Express (Daily)

Train No.22119/22120 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Madgaon Jn – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus “Tejas” Express (5 Days a Week – Except Monday & Thursday)

Train No. 12978/12977 Ajmer – Ernakulam Jn – Ajmer “Marusagar” Express (Weekly)

Train No.12618/12617 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Ernakulam Jn – Hazrat Nizamuddin “Mangala Lakshadweep” Express (Daily)

Train No.10105/10106 Diva Jn -Sawantwadi Road- Diva Jn Express (Daily)

Train No. 50107/50108 Sawantwadi Road – Madgaon Jn – Sawantwadi Road Passenger (Daily)

Train No.10103/10104 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Madgaon Jn-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus ‘Mandovi’ Express (Daily)

Train No.12218/12217 Chandigarh-Kochuveli-Chandigarh ‘Kerala Sampark Kranti’ Express (Bi-Weekly)

Train No.22660/22659 Yog Nagari Rishikesh – Kochuveli – Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express (Weekly)

Train No.12484/12483 Amritsar – Kochuveli – Amritsar Express (Weekly)

Train No.20910/20909 Porbandar – Kochuveli – Porbandar Express (Weekly)

Train No.20932 / 20931 Indore Jn – Kochuveli- Indore Jn Express (Weekly)

Train No.19578 / 19577 Jamnagar Jn- Tirunelveli Jn – Jamnagar Jn Express (Bi-Weekly)

Train No.22908/22907 Hapa- Madgaon Jn- Hapa Express (Weekly)

Train No.12284/12283 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Ernakulam Jn – Hazrat Nizamuddin ‘Duranto’ Express (Weekly)

Train No.16345/16346 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus ‘Netravati’ Express

Train No.22475/22476 Hisar Jn – Coimbatore Jn – Hisar Jn ‘AC’ Express (Weekly)

Train No.16311/16312 Shri Ganganagar – Kochuveli – Shri Ganganagar Express (Weekly)

Train No.50103/50104 Diva – Ratnagiri – Diva Passenger (Daily)

Train No.12619/12620 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Mangaluru Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus ‘Mathsyagandha’ Express(Daily)

Train No.22634/22633 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (Weekly)

Train No.20924 /20923 Gandhidham – Tirunelveli – Gandhidham ‘Humsafar’ Express (Weekly)

Train No. 12201/12202 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Kochuveli – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus ‘Garib Rath’ Express (Bi-Weekly)

Train No. 22113/22114 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Kochuveli – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express (Bi-Weekly)

Train No.12742/12741 Patna Jn – Vasco-Da-Gama – Patna Jn Express (Weekly)

Train No.12223/12224 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Ernakulam Jn – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus ‘AC Duranto’ Express (Bi-Weekly)

Train No.22150/22149 Pune Jn – Ernakulam Jn – Pune Jn Express (Via PNVL) (Bi-Weekly)

Train No.22629/22630 Dadar – Tirunelveli – Dadar Express (Weekly)

Train No.11097/11098 Pune Jn – Ernakulam Jn – Pune Jn Express (Via MRJ-LD) (Weekly)