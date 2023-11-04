Marvel’s ‘Echo’ arriving on Disney+ Hotstar in January 2024

Disney+ Hotstar has announced that the new superhero series “Echo,” produced by Marvel Studios, is set to make its debut on January 10, 2024. This marks an exciting development as all five episodes of the series will be released simultaneously, embracing a binge-watching model, making it the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) show to do so. “Echo,” starring Alaqua Cox, will be available to subscribers in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The series will center around the character Echo, a deaf superhero introduced in “Hawkeye,” the 2021 show led by Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. Alaqua Cox portrays Echo, also known as Maya Lopez, a hearing-impaired Native American woman with a unique ability to flawlessly replicate another person’s combat style. Additionally, the series features a diverse ensemble cast, including Zahn McClarnon, Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, and Cody Lightning, with the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk. “Echo” follows Maya Lopez as she becomes the target of Wilson Fisk’s criminal empire, leading her on a journey that forces her to confront her family and her own legacy. The series is directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie, and it is executive produced by a team that includes Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin, and Marion Dayre.