Mercedes-Benz launches AMG C43 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: The German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India. The feature-loaded sedan is offered at Rs 98 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle will reach India via the CBU route. Interested customers can book the car by visiting the company’s authorized dealerships or online via Mercedes’s official website.

The sedan comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, supported by all car connect technology. It has a multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel.

The AMG C43 is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine, which generates a max power of 397 BHP and 500 Nm. The unit is also paired with an electric turbocharger and a 48V mild-hybrid system. The vehicle can do a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 4.6 seconds.