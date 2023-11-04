Musk Unveils xAI: Debuting Groundbreaking AI Model for Exclusive Use

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, xAI, is preparing to introduce its inaugural AI model to a distinguished cohort this Saturday, according to the renowned billionaire and Tesla CEO, who disclosed the news on Friday.

This momentous occasion arrives almost a year following the global resonance generated by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, igniting a remarkable surge in the widespread adoption of generative AI technology. Worth noting is Musk’s co-founding of OpenAI in 2015, the driving force behind ChatGPT, although he relinquished his position on the company’s board in 2018.

Musk expressed his enthusiasm for xAI’s latest model, stating, “In some important respects, it is the best that currently exists,” in a post on his X social media platform. He further elaborated, “As soon as it’s out of early beta, xAI’s Grok system will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers.”

Notably, X, previously recognized as Twitter, recently unveiled two new subscription options, with the Premium+ tier priced at $16 per month for users seeking an ad-free experience and a basic tier available at $3 per month.

Elon Musk, an outspoken critic of Big Tech’s AI initiatives and advocate for unfettered information, previously announced his intention to introduce a “maximum truth-seeking AI” aimed at comprehending the intricacies of the universe, challenging the likes of Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing AI.

The xAI team, which officially launched in July, comprises experts from Google’s DeepMind, Microsoft’s parent company, and other distinguished AI research organizations. Despite being distinct entities, X and xAI maintain a close partnership, and xAI also collaborates with Tesla and various other companies.

Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle and a self-proclaimed close associate of Musk, disclosed in September that xAI had entered into an agreement to train its AI model using Oracle’s cloud infrastructure.