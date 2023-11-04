DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Qatar Airways resumes service to this city

Nov 4, 2023, 02:57 pm IST

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar,  Qatar Airways resumed flight services to Ras Al Khaimah. The air carrier will deploy its Airbus A320 for the service.

Flight Schedule:

Flight No.     Days  Origin            Destination Departure   Arrival

QR1270       Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Sunday    Doha Ras Al Khaimah    8:45   11:00

QR1271       Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Sunday    Ras Al Khaimah    Doha 12:05            12:35

QR1272       Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday      Doha Ras Al Khaimah    19:50            22:05

QR1273       Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday      Ras Al Khaimah    Doha 23:35            00:05+1

Earlier the airline launched flights to two cities in Saudi Arabia. The airline will operate flights to AlUla and Tabuk. It will also resume flights to  Yanbu. It will operate twice-weekly flights between Doha and AlUla. On Saturdays, QR1202 will depart from Doha 8.05am and land in AlUla at 10.45am. QR1203 will take off from AlUla at 11.45am and land back in Qatar’s capital at 1.55pm. On Thursdays, it will depart from Doha at 7.30am and the return flight from AlUla is scheduled at 12.15pm.

Flight service to  Yanbu will begin on December 6, 2023. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Qatar Airways will operate flights to Yanbu. QR1216 will depart from Hamad International at 7.25am and land in Yanbu at 10.15am. It will take off from Yanbu at 11.20am and arrive back in Doha at 1.40pm.

Services to Tabuk will start on December 14, 2023. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, QR1220 will take off from Doha at 6.20am and land in Tabuk at 9.20am. QR1221 will leave from Tabuk at 10.20am and arrive back in Doha at 12.40pm.

With the addition of the new flights, Qatar Airways will operate services to 9 cities in Saudi Arabia, with more than 125 weekly flights. These cities include AlUla, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu.

 

