UPI transactions hit record high in October

New Delhi: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction touched record high in October. Data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) revealed this.

As per data, the UPI transactions crossed 11.4 billion (1,140 crore) in October. The value of these transaction stood at over Rs 17.6 lakh crore. UPI reported a 55% year-on-year growth in terms of transaction volume and 42% growth in terms of value.

UPI registered a transaction volume of 10.56 billion in September and crossed the 10 billion mark in August.

Meanwhile, the Aadhar-enabled Payment System (AePS) transaction volumes came down by 15% on-year and touched 100 million in October with value crossing Rs 25,973 crore, down by 17% on-year. AePS payment model undertaken through a bank that allows all Aadhaar card holders to make monetary transactions their using a unique identification number (UID). The AePS allows users deposit cash, transfer funds and even check account balances.