Verdict in Aluva Child Rape and Murder Case

In a significant development, a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in the region has, on Saturday, delivered a verdict of guilt for the sole accused in the highly-publicized Aluva rape and murder case of a five-year-old girl hailing from Bihar. Special POCSO court Judge K Soman, after careful consideration, convicted Ashwaq Alam, a migrant laborer from Bihar, finding him responsible for all the charges filed against him. The sentencing phase of the trial has been scheduled for November 9. This conviction marks the culmination of a legal process that unfolded 99 days after the tragic crime took place.

According to the prosecution, the heinous incident occurred on July 28, involving the abduction, brutal rape, and murder of the five-year-old girl, allegedly committed by Ashwaq Alam, who resided in the same building as the young victim. Subsequently, the child’s lifeless body was discovered, discarded in a sack, in a marshy area located behind a local market in the nearby Aluva region on July 29.