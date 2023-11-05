Airport in this Indian city to be shut for night flights for five months

Visakhapatnam: Night flights from Visakhapatnam International Airport in Andhra Pradesh will be suspended for five months. The flight suspension is announced to facilitate resurfacing of the runway.

Night flights will be stopped from November 15 till the end of March 2024. No flights will be operated for 11 hours from 9 pm to 8 am. This suspension will affect 12 domestic flights and 1 international flight.

Normally, the resurfacing of airport runways is done once in about 10 years. According to Visakhapatnam Airport director S. Raja Reddy the runway was last resurfaced in 2009.

The Visakhapatnam International Airport, also known as INS Dega, is actually a civil enclave in the Naval air base belonging to Eastern Naval Command (ENC). The Air Traffic Control (ATC) of the Visakhapatnam International Airport is under the control of Indian Navy. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) operates the civil enclave of the airport.