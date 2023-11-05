Diwali 2023: Mahindra announces big discounts on its XUV400: Details

Mumbai: leading automobile brand in the country, Mahindra has announced exciting offers and discounts for customers. The new offer was announced as part of its Diwali celebrations.

Mahindra announced massive discounts for its XUV400. Interested Customers either can visit Mahindra’s authorised showroom or visit the company’s official website to check deals.

Mahindra is offering a discount of up to Rs 3.5 lakh on EVs. Customers can save up to Rs 1.5 lakh on base models. While the top models can be purchased at a huge discount of up to Rs 3.5 lakh. Mahindra has launched XUV400 in the Indian market at starting price of Rs 15.99 Lakh. While the top model goes up to 19.19 Lakh.

The battery-powered mid-size SUV was offered in four variants and features 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh battery pack. The units have been paired with a single electric motor, which generates a max output of 147 bhp and 310Nm of peak torque. It has been claimed by the Mahindra that the former one is capable of providing a max range of 375km, while the latter one has been created to run over 456km on a single charge.